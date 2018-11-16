

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's largest stock index ended a down week in the black as gold pushed materials higher and oil endured its sixth consecutive week of declining pricing.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 10.62 points to 15,155.50.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 123.95 points to 25,413.22. The S&P 500 index was up 6.07 points at 2,736.27, while the Nasdaq composite was down 11.16 points at 7,247.87.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 76.02 cents US compared with an average of 75.75 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude contract was unchanged at US$56.68 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 23.4 cents at US$4.27 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8 at US$1,223 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 5.20 cents at US$2.80 a pound.