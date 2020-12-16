TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged higher as a big gain by the country's most valuable company offset weakness in the energy sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 60.94 points to 17,567.42 on an 8.3 per cent climb by shares of Shopify Inc.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 44.77 points at 30,154.54. The S&P 500 index was up 6.55 points at 3,701.17, while the Nasdaq composite was up 63.13 points at 12,658.19.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.41 cents US compared with 78.60 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude oil contract was up 20 cents at US$47.82 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down half a cent at almost US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$3.80 at US$1,859.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 1.45 cents at nearly US$3.56 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020.