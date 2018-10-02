TSX down, while U.S. stock markets mixed; Canadian dollar trades lower
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 2, 2018 12:16AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 2, 2018 5:59AM EDT
TORONTO -- Weakness in the key energy, financial and industrial sectors weighed on Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 70.47 points at 16,033.96.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 77.06 points at 26,728.27. The S&P 500 index was down 0.44 of a point at 2,924.15, while the Nasdaq composite was down 5.45 points at 8,031.85.
The Canadian dollar traded lower at 78.00 cents US compared with an average of 78.11 cents US on Monday.
The November crude contract was down 27 cents at US$75.03 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 5.3 cents at US$3.15 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$18.10 at US$1,209.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 5.50 cents at US$2.84 a pound.
