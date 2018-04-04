

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Tariff action by the U.S. and China sent markets lower early Wednesday only for U.S. markets to end the day with gains while the TSX stayed in the red.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 16.39 points at 15,164.37, led by declines in gold and health care.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 230.94 points at 24,264.30. The S&P 500 index ended up 30.24 points at 2,644.69 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 100.83 points at 7,042.11.

The Canadian dollar averaged 78.07 cents US, up 0.02 of a US cent.

The May crude contract closed down 14 cents at US$63.37 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.71 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract ended up US$2.90 at US$1,340.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents at US$3.01 a pound.