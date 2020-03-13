TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index closed Friday with a 9.55 per cent advance to regain some of the ground it gave up Thursday in its biggest one-day drop on record.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 1,1207.88 points or 9.6% at 13,716.33, a day after giving up more than 1,700 points.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1,985.00 points at 23,185.62. The S&P 500 index was up 230.38 points at 2,711.02, while the Nasdaq composite was up 673.07 points at 7,874.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.94 cents US compared with an average of 72.36 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude contract was up 23 cents at US$31.73 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 2.8 cents at US$1.869 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$73.60 at US$1,516.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 0.85 cents at US$2.464 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2020.