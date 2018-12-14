TSX closes at two-year low on concern about slowing Chinese economy
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 14, 2018 4:36PM EST
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index ended another losing week with the market closing at a two-year low on concerns about a slowing Chinese economy that drove oil and natural gas prices lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down about one per cent, losing 155.28 points to 14,595.07, the lowest closing price since November 2016.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 496.87 points at 24,100.51. The S&P 500 index was down 50.40 points at 2,600.12, while the Nasdaq composite was down 159.67 points at 6,910.66.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.74 cents US compared with an average of 74.86 cents US on Thursday.
The January crude contract was down US$1.38 at US$51.20 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 29.7 cents at US$3.83 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$6 at US$1,241.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.45 of a cent at US$2.76 a pound.
