TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved higher Tuesday on some positive earnings results while U.S. markets dipped slightly lower ahead of an expected interest rate cut.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 30.61 points to 16,418.14.

"We're in the middle of earnings season right now and what we're seeing is generally pretty good results, especially where companies with low expectations are involved," said Natalie Taylor, a portfolio manager with CIBC.

She said investors are rotating out of growth and defensive sectors into ones that have lagged and are generally more economically sensitive and which have pretty low expectations.

Materials and industrials led the TSX with First Quantum Minerals Ltd. gaining 3.7 per cent after posting a smaller net loss and indicating that its Cobre Panama mine is performing pretty well.

The December gold contract was down US$5.10 at US$1,490.70 an ounce, an indication of concern heading into Wednesday's interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. The December copper contract was up 0.85 of a cent at US$2.69 a pound.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to cut rates for a third time this year but market observers will be paying attention to chairman Jerome Powell's commentary, said Taylor.

She said there's an expectation for another one to two cuts are Wednesday's move, but economic data has been stabilizing and improving.

"Things are looking slightly better so I think we have to prepare ourselves for a little bit more of a hawkish tone," she said in an interview.

The Bank of Canada is not expected to make any changes to its interest rate.

Industrials was also higher as Air Canada shares rose 3.7 per cent to hit an all-time high by demonstrating its ability to withstand a challenging environment particularly with the grounding of the Boeing Max. That result came even as its third-quarter earnings fell slightly below expectations as net income decreased nine per cent to $636 million while revenue dropped three per cent to $5.53 billion.

The energy sector rose even though crude oil prices fell.

The December crude contract was down 27 cents at US$55.54 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 8.4 cents at US$2.64 per mmBTU.

Health care and technology were the biggest losers on the day as shares of cannabis producers largely decreased with Canopy Growth Corp. down 4.7 per cent even as the Smiths Falls, Ont.-based company said it expects to have about 30 pot-infused products on the market by the end of the year, including distilled cannabis to be used in mixed drinks.

Shopify Inc. shares fell 3.2 per cent to drive down the technology sector. The Ottawa-based e-commerce platform said its loss grew in the last quarter to US$72.8 million as it ramped up spending on capacity and service offerings, while revenue grew 45 per cent compared with a year ago.

"Expectations were getting pretty high. We're talking about 50 per cent growth and that had been ratcheted up," Taylor said. "The expectations just got a little bit ahead of themselves going into the quarter."

The Canadian dollar fell for the first time in two weeks as it traded for an average of 76.48 cents US compared with an average of 76.59 cents US on Monday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 19.30 points at 27,071.42. The S&P 500 index was down 2.53 points at 3,036.89, while the Nasdaq composite was down 49.14 points at 8,276.85.

The focus is currently on earnings as movement on the trade war between the U.S. and China has taken a back seat despite a report suggesting a phase one deal may not be signed at a November summit in Chile.

Taylor said the most important factor for the market and the economy concerning the trade dispute is a delay or an elimination of the potential tariffs.

"So as long as we don't get those Dec. 15 tariffs, which are likely to disproportionately hit the U.S. consumer, then I think that's a positive outcome."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2019