

Joe McDonald, The Associated Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index cruised to a new record high in its first day of trading for the year, as the loonie gained ground on the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index surged 100.86 points to 16,309.99, with health care, energy and mining shares leading advances.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 104.79 points to 24,824.01. The S&P 500 index was up 22.18 points to 2,695.79 and the Nasdaq composite index gained 103.51 points to 7,006.90, both record highs.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 79.89 cents US, up 0.18 of a U.S. cent.

In commodities, the February crude contract was down five cents to US$60.37 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 10 cents to US$3.06 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract added US$6.80 to US$1,316.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents to US$3.28 a pound.