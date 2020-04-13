TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index failed to keep up with last week's stellar performance by moving lower ahead of the start of what is expected to be a weak corporate earnings season.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 90.69 points at 14,075.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 328.60 points at 23,390.77. The S&P 500 index was down 28.19 points at 2,761.63, while the Nasdaq composite was up 38.85 points at 8,192.42.

The Canadian dollar traded at 71.76 cents US, compared with an average of 71.51 cents on Friday.

The May crude contract was down 35 cents at $22.41 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down at 0.9 of a cent at $1.72 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up $8.60 at $1,761.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 4.3 cents at $2.30 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2020.