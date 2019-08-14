TSX and Dow plunge in worst day of the year on growing fears of recession
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 4:43PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 14, 2019 5:30PM EDT
TORONTO -- The main stock indexes in Canada and the U.S. suffered their worst day of the year as North American markets plunged on growing fears of a global recession.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 304.90 points at 16,045.94, for the largest single-day decrease since last October.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 800.49 points at 25,479.42. The S&P 500 index was down 85.72 points at 2,840.60, while the Nasdaq composite was down 242.42 points at 7,773.94.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.13 cents US compared with an average of 75.55 cents US on Tuesday.
The September crude contract was down US$1.87 at US$55.23 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 0.4 of a cent at US$2.14 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$13.70 at US$1,527.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 3.8 cents at US$2.59 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Dow slumps 800 points after bonds flash recession warning
- Feds: Capital One suspect may have hacked 30-plus companies
- Metro to fast-track tech deployment to boost productivity and profits
- Aimia CEO says legal fight with biggest shareholder no barrier to M&A strategy
- Dow drops 800 points amid fears of looming recession