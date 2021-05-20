TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index again sets record highs as employment gains on both sides of the border confirm the continuing economic recovery.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 125.92 points to a record close of 19,542.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 188.11 points at 34,084.15. The S&P 500 index was up 43.44 points at 4,159.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 236.00 points at 13,535.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.85 cents US compared with 82.64 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude oil contract was down US$1.41 at US$61.94 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 3.7 cents at US$2.99 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up 40 cents US at US$1,881.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 0.85 of a cent at nearly US$4.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021.