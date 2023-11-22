TSB issues commercial fishing safety recommendations following 2021 sinking of Tyhawk

HALIFAX, N.S. -

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) issued three recommendations to increase commercial fishing safety in Canada after it found “systemic safety issues” during an investigation into the sinking of the Tyhawk in 2021.

In the early morning of April 3, 2021, on the first day of snow crab fishing season in the area, the Tyhawk departed from Cheticamp, N.S. to set about 75 crab traps in an area of the Gulf of St. Lawrence. According to the TSB’s investigation, ice began accumulating on the vessel due to freezing rain. On its second voyage to set around 50 more traps later in the day, the weather worsened and water began to accumulate onboard. Shortly after, a significant roll on the starboard side of the ship caused the main deck to become submerged, allowing more water to enter, eventually leading to the Tyhawk capsizing. The TSB said the master and three crew members were sleeping in the accommodation space while another crew up member stood watch with winds increasing to 20 to 25 knots. Crewmembers couldn’t reach their lifejackets, their immersion suits were stowed away and they were unable to launch a life raft after it slid under the removable deck.

The Tyhawk, based in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B., had five crewmembers on board when it capsized, including the vessel’s master Craig Sock, Seth Monahan, Tristan Joseph, Justus Augustine and Chase Paul.

When the vessel started to sink, all five crewmembers climbed on top of the overturned hull while another called 911, however, Sock and Monahan were repeatedly swept into the water. Monahan, Joseph, Augustine and Paul were rescued by another fishing vessel, Northumberland Spray, although Monahan was later pronounced dead in hospital and the search for Sock continued throughout the night and into the next day. His body was never found.

Through the TSB’s investigation, it determined that the Tyhawk’s stability was compromised in part by the addition of a removable deck used for snow crab fishing, which had not been evaluated for its impact on the vessel’s stability.

Current Transport Canada (TC) regulations state that stability assessments are required when a vessel has undergone a major modification, however the TSB says the definition of a major modification and the requirements for a stability assessment are “qualitative” and can be “open to interpretation” with TC guidance to help identify modifications that are currently “voluntary.” The TSB said TC should appoint a person to do a systemic assessment of all planned modifications, similar to what has been done in other countries. The TSB added fishing and commercial vessels change hands all the time and having an established record of all vessel modifications can help ensure Transport Canada has complete and current information.

The TSB's 3 recommendations following the Tyhawk incident include:

The Department of Transport introduce objective criteria to define major to small fishing vessels and other small commercial vessels.

The Department of Transport require that planned modifications to small fishing vessels and other small commercial vessels be assessed by a competent person, that all records of modifications to these vessels be maintained and that the records be made available to the Department.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans ensure that policies, procedures and practices include comprehensive identification of hazards and assessment of associated risks to fish harvesters when fisheries resource management decisions are being made and integrate independent safety expertise into these processes.

The TSB says commercial fishing is one of the most hazardous occupations in Canada with approximately 11 fish harvesters dying every year.

“Too many fish harvesters still don’t make it home from what have been a preventable accident,” said Kathy Fox, TSB Chair. “The TSB has been sounding the alarm over numerous safety deficiencies that continue to put at risk the lives of Canadian fish harvesters.”