TSB issues commercial fishing safety recommendations following 2021 sinking of Tyhawk
The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) issued three recommendations to increase commercial fishing safety in Canada after it found “systemic safety issues” during an investigation into the sinking of the Tyhawk in 2021.
In the early morning of April 3, 2021, on the first day of snow crab fishing season in the area, the Tyhawk departed from Cheticamp, N.S. to set about 75 crab traps in an area of the Gulf of St. Lawrence. According to the TSB’s investigation, ice began accumulating on the vessel due to freezing rain. On its second voyage to set around 50 more traps later in the day, the weather worsened and water began to accumulate onboard. Shortly after, a significant roll on the starboard side of the ship caused the main deck to become submerged, allowing more water to enter, eventually leading to the Tyhawk capsizing. The TSB said the master and three crew members were sleeping in the accommodation space while another crew up member stood watch with winds increasing to 20 to 25 knots. Crewmembers couldn’t reach their lifejackets, their immersion suits were stowed away and they were unable to launch a life raft after it slid under the removable deck.
The Tyhawk, based in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B., had five crewmembers on board when it capsized, including the vessel’s master Craig Sock, Seth Monahan, Tristan Joseph, Justus Augustine and Chase Paul.
When the vessel started to sink, all five crewmembers climbed on top of the overturned hull while another called 911, however, Sock and Monahan were repeatedly swept into the water. Monahan, Joseph, Augustine and Paul were rescued by another fishing vessel, Northumberland Spray, although Monahan was later pronounced dead in hospital and the search for Sock continued throughout the night and into the next day. His body was never found.
Through the TSB’s investigation, it determined that the Tyhawk’s stability was compromised in part by the addition of a removable deck used for snow crab fishing, which had not been evaluated for its impact on the vessel’s stability.
Current Transport Canada (TC) regulations state that stability assessments are required when a vessel has undergone a major modification, however the TSB says the definition of a major modification and the requirements for a stability assessment are “qualitative” and can be “open to interpretation” with TC guidance to help identify modifications that are currently “voluntary.” The TSB said TC should appoint a person to do a systemic assessment of all planned modifications, similar to what has been done in other countries. The TSB added fishing and commercial vessels change hands all the time and having an established record of all vessel modifications can help ensure Transport Canada has complete and current information.
The TSB's 3 recommendations following the Tyhawk incident include:
- The Department of Transport introduce objective criteria to define major to small fishing vessels and other small commercial vessels.
- The Department of Transport require that planned modifications to small fishing vessels and other small commercial vessels be assessed by a competent person, that all records of modifications to these vessels be maintained and that the records be made available to the Department.
- The Department of Fisheries and Oceans ensure that policies, procedures and practices include comprehensive identification of hazards and assessment of associated risks to fish harvesters when fisheries resource management decisions are being made and integrate independent safety expertise into these processes.
The TSB says commercial fishing is one of the most hazardous occupations in Canada with approximately 11 fish harvesters dying every year.
“Too many fish harvesters still don’t make it home from what have been a preventable accident,” said Kathy Fox, TSB Chair. “The TSB has been sounding the alarm over numerous safety deficiencies that continue to put at risk the lives of Canadian fish harvesters.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Having financial problems? Don't get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
More Canadian households struggling to put food on the table due to high cost of living: report
As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisis
The data was collected from food banks across Canada, and this year's Hunger Count, as well as other studies, show more and more Canadians are 'struggling to pay for basic expenses, and that levels of food insecurity are rising dramatically.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law.
Health Canada approves nationwide removal of blood donor ban sparked by mad cow fears
Health Canada has granted approval to lift a ban on blood donations from people who lived or travelled in the United Kingdom, Ireland or France for long periods of time in the 1980s and 1990s, Canadian Blood Services said Wednesday.
Canadian astronaut Kutryk bound for space station, colleague to back up moon flight
Canada's newest astronauts were given marching orders Wednesday, with one bound for a sojourn on the International Space Station while the other will serve as backup on a highly anticipated upcoming lunar mission.
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Police say some 70 bullets fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded
Philadelphia police on Wednesday identified two men killed in a city shooting a day earlier in which at least 70 rounds were fired and five other men were wounded.
Wind warnings, dust, 'intense' rain and snow. Here's Canada's messy forecast
Moving into one of the busiest travel seasons Canadians are bracing for storms this week bringing rain, snow and strong winds. Here's who could be impacted.
Washington asks India about alleged assassination plot against U.S.-Canadian activist
The U.S. government says it asked Indian authorities about allegations of a foiled assassination plot targeting a U.S.-Canadian citizen and it expects anyone deemed responsible to be 'held accountable.'
Canada
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Buffalo airport reopens after brief closure following vehicle explosion
Buffalo Niagara International Airport has re-opened after it shut down briefly following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.
-
Windsor-Detroit border crossing being monitored after explosion at Niagara border
Windsor-Detroit border crossings are being monitored after an explosion at the Rainbow Bridge Canada-U-S. border crossing in Niagara.
-
Deck modification led to fatal capsizing of First Nation fishing vessel: TSB report
Canada's transportation safety agency is releasing its report today on the capsizing of the fishing vessel Tyhawk off western Cape Breton, which resulted in the loss of two crew.
-
'It can get quite heated': This Canadian city is on the hunt for an official bird
Regina's bird population is hungry for some competition as the city is on the hunt for an official bird. Regina was one of 14 cities that Nature Canada certified as 'bird friendly' in 2022.
-
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
World
-
Exit poll says Dutch anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins most votes with a landslide margin
Far-right, anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders won the most votes Wednesday in the Dutch election with a landslide margin, according to an exit poll, putting him in line to lead talks to form a new ruling coalition and possibly become the country's prime minister.
-
Search continues for the missing after landslide leaves 3 dead in Alaska fishing community
Searchers with heat-sensing drones and a cadaver-dog kept up the search Wednesday for three people missing in a landslide that barrelled down a mountain and slammed into homes in a remote Alaska fishing community, leaving three confirmed dead.
-
Police say some 70 bullets fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded
Philadelphia police on Wednesday identified two men killed in a city shooting a day earlier in which at least 70 rounds were fired and five other men were wounded.
-
India in G20 summit welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire, urges action on climate, other issues
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed a ceasefire in Gaza that's expected to enable the release of dozens of hostages taken by Hamas, and urged leaders of the top rich and developing nations to work together to ensure the Israel-Hamas war doesn't expand.
-
Finland erects barriers at border with Russia to control influx of migrants, closes crossing points
Finnish border guards and soldiers began erecting barriers including concrete obstacles topped with barbed-wire at some crossing points on the Nordic country's lengthy border with Russia to better control an influx of migrants, officials said Wednesday. Finland said it will close three more crossing points, leaving only one Arctic point open for migrants seeking asylum.
-
Israeli official says talks continuing, hostage release won't take place before Friday
Israel and Hamas on Wednesday agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza -- a diplomatic breakthrough that will free dozens of hostages held by militants as well as Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and bring a large influx of aid to the besieged territory.
Politics
-
UPDATED
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law.
-
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Health
-
Health Canada approves nationwide removal of blood donor ban sparked by mad cow fears
Health Canada has granted approval to lift a ban on blood donations from people who lived or travelled in the United Kingdom, Ireland or France for long periods of time in the 1980s and 1990s, Canadian Blood Services said Wednesday.
-
Mushrooms recalled in Canada for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
-
Novo rations Ozempic starter kits in Europe amid surge in use for weight loss
Novo Nordisk will ration starter kits of Ozempic in Europe and reduce supplies of another diabetes drug, Victoza, to prioritize producing Ozempic, which has seen a surge in demand from people using it to lose weight.
Sci-Tech
-
OpenAI brings back Sam Altman as CEO just days after his firing unleashed chaos
The ousted leader of ChatGPT maker OpenAI will return to the company that fired him just days ago, concluding a short but chaotic power struggle that shocked the tech industry and underscored the conflicts around how to safely build artificial intelligence.
-
Humpback whale that washed up on Sable Island hadn't been seen in 30 years
A humpback whale that beached on Sable Island was last seen 30 years ago.
-
Canadian astronaut Kutryk bound for space station, colleague to back up moon flight
Canada's newest astronauts were given marching orders Wednesday, with one bound for a sojourn on the International Space Station while the other will serve as backup on a highly anticipated upcoming lunar mission.
Entertainment
-
Susan Sarandon, Melissa Barrera dropped from Hollywood companies after comments on Israel-Hamas war
Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and "Scream" star Melissa Barrera were each dropped by Hollywood companies after making comments on the Israel-Hamas war that some deemed antisemitic.
-
Former Penthouse magazine model sues Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses, saying he raped her in 1989
A former Penthouse magazine model sued Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose on Wednesday, saying he raped her in a 1989 attack at a New York City hotel that left her with anxiety and depression and harmed her career.
-
King Charles III honours K-pop girl group Blackpink
King Charles III paid tribute to K-pop band Blackpink on Wednesday, giving them honorary gongs for their work fighting climate change by raising awareness among young people.