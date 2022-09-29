Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling

The sign along Downing Street in London, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. British Prime Minister Liz Truss has defended her economic plan and says she's willing to make "difficult decisions" to get the economy growing. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) The sign along Downing Street in London, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. British Prime Minister Liz Truss has defended her economic plan and says she's willing to make "difficult decisions" to get the economy growing. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES