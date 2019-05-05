Trump trade comments weigh on stock markets around the world
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 5, 2019 11:44PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 6, 2019 11:42AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index followed stock markets around the world lower after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to escalate a trade war with China.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 68.78 points at 16,425.65.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 211.39 points at 26,293.56. The S&P 500 index was down 24.66 points at 2,920.98, while the Nasdaq composite was down 75.27 points at 8,088.73.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.31 cents US compared with an average of 74.47 cents US on Friday.
The June crude contract was down 38 cents at US$61.56 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 3.7 cents at US$2.53 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down 80 cents at US$1,280.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 0.9 of a cent at US$2.83 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Trump trade comments weigh on stock markets around the world
- Toronto home sales jump 17 per cent; average price up year-over-year
- Russian plane in deadly fire found few customers worldwide
- Max 8 grounding, China-Canada tensions hit Air Canada's bottom line
- Judge sends suit over pipeline back to North Dakota court