The United States and Mexico have reached an “understanding” on trade, U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday.

Trump announced from the White House that five weeks of negotiations between the two countries, including discussions that ran through the weekend, had resulted in an agreement.

“A lot of people thought we’d never get here,” he said. “It’s a big day for trade. A big day for our country.”

The U.S. president also had words for Canada, which was not involved in the weekend talks between the U.S. and Mexico.

“If they’d like to negotiate fairly, we’ll do that,” he said, adding that he would be calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “very soon” to talk about trade.

Trump suggested that Canadian tariffs on American dairy products could be a key issue for U.S. negotiators, and suggested his country could look to target the Canadian auto sector in retaliation.

“The easiest thing we can do is to tariff their cars coming in. It’s a very simple negotiation. It could end in one day,” he said.

The Canadian response

Although some observers have suggested that Canada was deliberately sidelined from the talks so the other two countries could carve out a deal less favourable to Canada, the federal government said it considered Monday’s announcement of a U.S.-Mexico deal to be a positive sign.

“Canada is encouraged by the continued optimism shown by our negotiating partners,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Adam Austen told CTV News in an email. “Progress between Mexico and the United States is a necessary requirement for any renewed NAFTA agreement.”

Canadian officials have said the U.S. and Mexico were primarily focused on issues only affecting their countries during the discussions that did not involve Canada.

Austen said Canada remains “in regular contact” with the U.S. and Mexico on NAFTA-related issues and will “only sign a new NAFTA that is good for Canada and good for the middle class.”

“Canada’s signature is required” on any modifications to NAFTA, Austen added.

The Prime Minister’s Office released a statement saying Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto had spoken on Sunday.

“The leaders discussed the ongoing negotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement and shared their commitment to reaching a successful conclusion to this agreement for all three parties,” the statement said.

What’s in a name?

Trump said Monday that he was going to get rid of the NAFTA name because it carries a “bad connotation” in his country.

“The United States was hurt very badly by NAFTA,” he said.

Trump said the newly announced deal would be known by the “elegant name” of “United States-Mexico Trade Agreement,” and said Canada could either join that agreement or forge a second bilateral deal with the U.S.

Nieto was present for the announcement via speakerphone and consistently referred to the deal by the NAFTA name.

“It is our wish … that now Canada will also be able to be incorporated in all of this,” he said through a translator.

In a series of Spanish-language tweets following the announcement, Nieto repeatedly used the term TLCAN – the Spanish translation of NAFTA.

Renegotiation talks between the three countries began last year.

With files from The Canadian Press