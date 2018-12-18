Trump to attend economic forum in Davos
In this Dec. 13, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 2:55PM EST
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump will be attending the World Economic Forum next month in Davos, Switzerland.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Tuesday that Trump will be at the event, which will take place next month. The annual Davos event courts high-profile businesspeople and political figures, plus thinkers, artists, musicians, innovators and other elites.
Sanders says the U.S. delegation will be led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Other top-level administration figures who also will attend include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Homeland Security Secretary Nielson.
Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner also will attend.
