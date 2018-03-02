

The Canadian Press





BARRIE, ONTARIO, Canada -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling Donald Trump's plans for whopping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports an "unacceptable" move that will have "significant and serious" economic ramifications on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.

Trudeau, however, was not clear about whether or not he's spoken to the American president since Trump announced the planned tariffs on Thursday.

The prime minister, speaking following a speech in Barrie, Ont., says North America's deeply integrated steel and aluminum market has created millions of good jobs and fuelled economic growth in both Canada and the U.S.

He also notes that the U.S. has a $2-billion trade surplus with Canada on steel, and that it makes "no sense" for the U.S. to claim there's a national-security imperative for imposing the duties, given the level of security co-operation between the two countries.

Trudeau says he has spoken with Trump numerous times to press Canada's case about the potential impact of trade-limiting tariffs and will continue to do so, but it wasn't immediately clear how recently the two leaders had spoken.

He also says Canada will continue to liaise with "all levels" of the U.S. administration to make it clear that Trump's proposal is "unacceptable."

Earlier today, Finance Minister Bill Morneau told a Montreal business audience that he has had a "constructive" discussion on the subject with his American counterpart, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Morneau says Canada is a "staunch and permanent ally" of the United States and shouldn't be affected if Trump declares a matter of national security to override trade rules and raise tariffs.

Trump said Thursday that he plans to announce a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminum that would go into effect next week.

It isn't yet known if Trump will exempt Canada, which is the largest steel and aluminum exporter to the United States.

Morneau declined to say whether he believes Trump's action might unleash a global trade war.