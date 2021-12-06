Trump social-media venture under scrutiny by U.S. regulators

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin from the Oval Office of the White House on January 28, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images/CNN) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin from the Oval Office of the White House on January 28, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images/CNN)

MORE Business News