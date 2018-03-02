

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump and trade penalties on steel and aluminum imports (all times local):

6:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is arguing for steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, saying "trade wars are good."

In a tweet Friday, Trump writes: "When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win."

He argues that the U.S. is "down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don't trade anymore-we win big. It's easy!"

On Thursday, Trump said firm action was crucial to protect U.S. industry from unfair competition and to bolster national security. However, his announcement came only after an intense internal White House debate. It brought harsh criticism from some Republicans and roiled financial markets with concerns.

When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win. Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don’t trade anymore-we win big. It’s easy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

5:30 a.m.

Ordering combative action on foreign trade, Trump has declared that the U.S. will impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, escalating tensions with China and other trading partners and raising the prospect of higher prices for American consumers and companies.

With "trade war" talk in the air, stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street. China on Friday expressed "grave concern" about the U.S. stance.

Trump said firm action was crucial to protect U.S. industry from unfair competition and to bolster national security. His announcement brought harsh criticism from some Republicans and roiled financial markets with concerns about economic ramifications.