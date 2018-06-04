Trump says U.S. farmers will be treated fairly in trade talks
In this June 1, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump attends a Change of Command ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 10:16AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump is defending his tough trade negotiations with China, Canada and Mexico, saying that U.S. farmers have been treated "unfairly." The president says on Twitter that by the time he finishes his trade negotiations, "that will change" and big trade barriers "will finally be broken."
Trump has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from top U.S. trading partners, including Canada, Mexico and the European Union. And he has threatened tariffs on up to $200 billion in Chinese imports, raising the potential for retaliation.
The hard-line rhetoric comes as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross returns from China as part of the ongoing trade discussions. The White House says the meeting focused on reducing the U.S. trade deficit by having China buy more agricultural and energy products.
Farmers have not been doing well for 15 years. Mexico, Canada, China and others have treated them unfairly. By the time I finish trade talks, that will change. Big trade barriers against U.S. farmers, and other businesses, will finally be broken. Massive trade deficits no longer!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Housing sales in Greater Toronto Area down 22.2 per cent from last year
- Can't get into a licensed daycare centre? Here are 5 alternative options
- Trump says U.S. farmers will be treated fairly in trade talks
- System for enforcing recreational pot remains hazy
- Australian supermarket giants cutting back on plastics