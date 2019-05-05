Trump says tariffs on China will jump to 25 per cent this week
Children wave U.S. and Chinese flags as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Beijing Airport, in Beijing, China on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (AP / Andrew Harnik)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, May 5, 2019 2:37PM EDT
NEW YORK -- U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports will jump from 10 per cent to 25 per cent this week, giving Chinese negotiators a fresh deadline and added pressure as talks between the two countries resume this week.
Trump has threatened to increase those tariffs before but has pushed back plans to raise them twice. In his tweets Sunday, Trump said the tariff increase will happen Friday. Chinese officials are expected to come to Washington for trade talks on Wednesday.
"The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!" Trump tweeted Sunday.
