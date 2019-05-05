

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports will jump from 10 per cent to 25 per cent this week, giving Chinese negotiators a fresh deadline and added pressure as talks between the two countries resume this week.

Trump has threatened to increase those tariffs before but has pushed back plans to raise them twice. In his tweets Sunday, Trump said the tariff increase will happen Friday. Chinese officials are expected to come to Washington for trade talks on Wednesday.

"The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!" Trump tweeted Sunday.

For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods. These payments are partially responsible for our great economic results. The 10% will go up to 25% on Friday. 325 Billions Dollars.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019