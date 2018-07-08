Trump's economic gamble: Solid job gains vs. risky trade war
FILE - In this July 24, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Josh Boak, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, July 8, 2018 10:14AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- From the safety of a resilient U.S. economy, President Donald Trump lit the fuse Friday on a high-risk trade war with China.
History suggests that a cycle of tariffs and retaliations can eventually choke economic growth. But for now, employers, investors and U.S. consumers are weighing the perils of a prolonged rift between the world's two largest economies against a far more positive backdrop: America's healthiest job market in years.
Evidently confident despite the risks ahead, U.S. employers have added jobs this year at a robust monthly average of 214,500. Many businesses say they've reached the point where they can't even find enough people to fill jobs. Unemployment is at a low 4 per cent.
All that hiring is occurring in an economic expansion that is entering its 10th year.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- One in 100: Canada's 'embarrassing' lack of female CEOs among top TSX companies
- Toronto lawyer files complaint against WestJet, says he was racially profiled
- Ottawa pledges $50M for road to Calgary airport
- U.S. dropping Obama-era duties on supercalendered paper imports from Canada
- U.S.-China trade battle kicks off; markets take it in stride