Trump Irish resort loses money for fourth consecutive year
In this Saturday, July 14, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump walks off the 4th green while playing at Turnberry golf club, in Turnberry, Scotland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Bernard Condon, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 7:42PM EST
NEW YORK -- The Irish golf club that Donald Trump's company predicted would turn a profit has posted losses for a fourth consecutive year.
A financial report filed with the Irish government shows the resort owned by the U.S. president lost $2 million (1.8 million euros) in 2017. The company had said in its report a year ago that it expected to turn a profit.
Trump's two Scottish clubs last month posted losses for a fourth consecutive year, too.
The club in Doonbeg, Ireland, submitted plans to a local Irish government last month to build a ballroom, a building including a restaurant and 53 homes for visitors.
In a letter accompanying the 2017 financial report, the club says it is confident the expansion will help it turn a profit in the current year.
