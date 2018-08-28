

The Canadian Press





Donald Trump insider David Pecker is stepping down from the board of Canadian media giant Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

The company that owns several of Canada's biggest daily newspapers says Pecker tendered his resignation so that he can better focus on his other business interests.

The CEO of American Media Inc., publisher of the tabloid National Enquirer, was reported last week to have been granted immunity by U.S. federal prosecutors in return for information in their probe of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

"David noted that it is important for him to focus his efforts on ensuring that his businesses are best positioned for continued growth," said Postmedia lead director Peter Sharpe in a news release.

Postmedia CEO Paul Godfrey thanked Pecker for his service since being appointed to the board of directors in October, 2016.

According to a company regulatory filing, Pecker earned fees of $117,500 for about 11 months of service in the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2017, and had perfect attendance for nine meetings of Postmedia's board and five meetings of its compensation and pension committee.

His departure is effective immediately.

The Associated Press has reported that the Enquirer kept a safe containing documents about hush-money payments and damaging stories it killed as part of its cozy relationship with Trump leading up to 2016 presidential election.