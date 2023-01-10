Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence

Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives to the courtroom in New York, on Nov. 17, 2022. (Yuki Iwamura / AP) Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives to the courtroom in New York, on Nov. 17, 2022. (Yuki Iwamura / AP)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

opinion

opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?

In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.