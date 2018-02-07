Trump breaks his silence on stock market decline
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump has broken his silence on the stock market.
Trump tweeted Wednesday: "In the 'old days,' when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy!"
After a slightly lower open Wednesday, most stocks turned higher within the first few minutes of trading.
Trump has commented frequently on market gains during his tenure, but stayed silent Monday as the Dow Jones industrial average suffered its biggest one-day drop ever. He did not tweet about the markets on Tuesday.
The government reported Friday that the economy created 200,000 jobs in January and that grew wages at the fastest pace in eight years.
In the “old days,” when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2018
