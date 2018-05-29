Trump announces new tariffs on Chinese technology
In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump waves next to Chinese President Xi Jinping after attending a business event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 9:57AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. is announcing that it will impose a 25 per cent tariff on US$50 billion worth of Chinese goods containing "industrially significant technology."
The White House said Tuesday that the tariff will cover goods related to the "Made in China 2025" program. The full list of imports that will be covered will be announced by June 15.
Trump has bemoaned the massive U.S. trade deficit with China -- $337 billion last year -- as evidence that Beijing has been complicit in abusive trading practices.
The White House also says the U.S. is planning new investment restrictions and export controls.
The announcement comes as the administration negotiates with China on a broad trade dispute. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is expected to travel to China later in the week for more talks.
