Trudeau tells premiers U.S. tariffs 'unacceptable' as Trump's G7 looms
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters before Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 4, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 9:47AM EDT
OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he spoke to provincial and territorial premiers on Monday to update them on Ottawa's response to the "unacceptable" U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs.
Details of the call were released this morning, just days before Trudeau is scheduled to host U.S. President Donald Trump and other fellow G7 leaders in Quebec for their annual summit, which begins Friday.
Trump's decision last week to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and Europe fractured last weekend's meeting of G7 finance ministers.
It is threatening to do the same when their leaders convene later this week in Quebec's picturesque Charlevoix region.
Trump will be making his Canadian debut at the summit, but the personal relationship that Trudeau has tried to forge with the mercurial president has become strained of late.
Trudeau has used tough words to describe the Trump administration's decision, and continued that approach on his call with the premiers.
