'Trembling in fear': Ikea Canada appears to unveil mascot in naming contest

Ikea Canada has a new mascot in town and is asking customers to give it a name in a new TikTok posted Monday.

The furniture and décor company unveiled the new mascot—a strangely tall, smiley faced human with Ikea-branded wide-legged overalls, a yellow t-shirt, chunky platform shoes, and what appears to be a yellow bowl haircut, or maybe a hat.

Ikea Canada captioned the video “Highest vote by Friday wins!” with four choices of names: Billy, Vän, Hex, and Blue.

Users chimed in with their own names, pointing to how terrifying it looks.

One user said “Don’t name it…get rid of it,” while another asked, “are we certain it isn’t cursed?”

A user pegged it as a “sleep paralysis demon.”

Another user commented "Billy or Hex! (i am in the corner trembling in fear)."

Several users commented “meatball,” referring to Ikea’s famous meatballs that can be found in the Swedish-inspired in-store restaurant.

Ikea responded to some of the cheeky comments with a crying-laughing emoji or pointed those with some other suggestions to the list of choices.

Ikea fanatics can cast their vote by commenting on the TikTok post by Friday.