TransCanada sells U.S. power plant in Arizona to Southwest Generation for $623M
TransCanada Corp. president and CEO Russ Girling addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 27, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 8:36AM EST
CALGARY -- TransCanada Corp. has signed a deal to sell its Coolidge Generating Station in Arizona to a subsidiary of Southwest Generation Operating Co. LLC for $623 million.
TransCanada chief executive Russ Girling says the sale, worth US$465 million, is part of a plan to help fund the company's capital spending program.
The 575-megawatt natural gas-fired power in Coolidge, Ariz., is underpinned by a long-term power purchase agreement.
Under the terms of the PPA, Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement and Power District has a right of first refusal on a sale to a third party.
TransCanada owns and operates pipelines across North America as well as power generation assets including a stake in the Bruce Power nuclear power plant in Ontario.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- U.S. and European stocks sink again as health companies fall
- Google to spend more than $1 billion to expand in New York City
- Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldman Sachs
- Kremlin welcomes oligarch invitations to Davos forum
- Spying on Canada: Commercial espionage and the threat to Canadian business