Trans Mountain pipeline expansion work suspended by Kinder Morgan
Pipes are seen at the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain facility in Edmonton, Alta., April 6, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 6:01PM EDT
CALGARY -- Kinder Morgan says it is suspending all non-essential activities and related spending on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.
The company says its decision is based on the British Columbia government's opposition to the project, which has also been the focus of sustained protests at the company's marine terminal in Burnaby, B.C.
Kinder Morgan says it will consult with "various stakeholders" to try and reach an agreement by May 31 that might allow the project to proceed.
The company's decision will be seen as a blow for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has insisted the project would be completed despite the angry protests and the B.C. government's continued battle against it in the courts.
