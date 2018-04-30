

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index opened higher in initial trading after a technical problem shut down the Toronto Stock Exchange early at the end of last week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.15 points at 15,684.08 in early trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 129.91 at 24,441.10. The S&P 500 index was up 7.86 points at 2,677.77 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 15.38 points at 7,135.18.

TMX Group says a hardware failure forced the Canadian market to end the trading day early at the end of last week.

It says the failure affected both the primary and the redundant components. But, the company says the defective module has been replaced, tested and was ready to go at the start of trading today.

In addition to the Toronto Stock Exchange, the problem affected the TSX Venture Exchange, the TSX Alpha Exchange and the Montreal Exchange.