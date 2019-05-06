Trade talks with China sour and U.S. companies with exposure get hit
In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping participate in a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is to meet with Xi at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday, Nov. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 1. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 6, 2019 8:52AM EDT
NEW YORK -- U.S. companies that do a lot of business in China are getting hit hard in early trading after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs with trade talks between the world's two biggest economies faltering.
Apple, Qualcomm and Broadcom, who rely heavily on Chinese business, fell close to 3% before the opening bell Monday. According to data provider FactSet, 64.7% of Qualcomm's revenue comes from China. Broadcom's Chinese revenue is 48% of its total and Apple gets nearly one-fifth of its revenue from world's second largest economy.
Wynn Resorts, with a host of casinos and hotels in Macau, gets about 75% of its revenue from China, according to FactSet. Wynn shares have tumbled nearly 5% in premarket trading.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Toronto home sales jump 17 per cent; average price up year-over-year
- Russian plane in deadly fire found few customers worldwide
- Max 8 grounding, China-Canada tensions hit Air Canada's bottom line
- Judge sends suit over pipeline back to North Dakota court
- Trade talks with China sour and U.S. companies with exposure get hit