Trade deficit narrowed to $978M in September: StatCan
Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019 10:05AM EST
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $978 million in September compared with a revised deficit of $1.2 billion in August.
Economists on average had expected a deficit of $700 million, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
The deficit came as total imports fell 1.7 per cent to $50.8 billion in September.
Imports of metal and non-metallic mineral products fell 9.2 per cent in September due to a drop in gold imports.
Meanwhile, total exports fell 1.3 per cent to $49.8 billion.
Exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products fell 7.3 per cent, while exports of energy products dropped 2.6 per cent due to lower crude oil exports.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2019
