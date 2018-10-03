Toys R Us investors plan comeback for brand
A "Going Out Of Business" sign hangs over the Toys "R" Us store logo in Omaha, Neb., Monday, April 9, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nati Harnik)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018 6:50AM EDT
A group of investors is planning a comeback for Toys R Us, in the latest twist for the troubled retail brand.
The group, made up of secured lenders, said Tuesday it's scrapping an auction for intellectual property assets because it didn't receive any bids that were better than its own.
The investors said they'll work with potential partners to develop new ideas for stores in the U.S. and other countries "that could bring back these iconic brands in a new and re-imagined way."
The reorganized company will control trademarks, e-commerce assets and data related to the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands.
Toys R Us liquidated its U.S. business earlier this year, after filing for Chapter 11 reorganization following a leveraged buyout that hobbled the company.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Trump got $413M from his dad, much of it from tax dodges, outright fraud: NY Times
- World shares mixed on news that Italy may ease spending
- CMHC passes stress test for severe scenarios such as cyber attack and earthquake
- Loblaw recalls chicken fries for possible salmonella after four people become ill
- LNG deal poses political challenge for B.C. premier