Toyota production in Japan hit by parts crunch from COVID-19

In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, a visitor wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks by the logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at its showroom in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File) In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, a visitor wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks by the logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at its showroom in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

MORE Business News