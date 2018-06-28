Torstar cutting 11 full-time staff, 10 part-time at StarMetro
The Toronto Star building is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Torstar Corp. and Postmedia Network Inc. announced a deal Monday that will result in the closure of more than 30 community and daily newspapers including free dailies in Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:32PM EDT
TORONTO - Torstar Corp. says it's laying off 11 full-time staff and 10 part-time copy editors at its StarMetro office in Toronto as part of a shift of production operations to Hamilton, Ont.
More to come...