Toronto stocks trading lower; U.S. stocks also down
A man works in the broadcast centre at the Toronto Stock Exchange in Toronto, on May 9, 2014. (Darren Calabrese / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 11:34AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, hit by a broad-based decline including losses in the key industrial, material and financial sectors, while U.S. markets also sank lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 112.61 points at 15,161.83.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 341.89 points at 25,647.41. The S&P 500 index was down 35.97 points at 2,745.04, while the Nasdaq composite was down 176.52 points at 7,230.38.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.67 cents US compared with an average of 75.72 cents US on Friday.
The December crude contract was up 74 cents at US$60.93 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 7.7 cents at US$3.80 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$4.60 at US$1,204.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.75 of a cent at US$2.68 a pound.
