Toronto stocks rise, Dow Jones industrials post triple-digit increase
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 2:08AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 26, 2018 11:31AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was higher in late-morning trading as the key financial, energy and materials sectors gained ground, while the Dow Jones industrials pointed a triple-digit increase.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.33 points to 15,696.78, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 210.67 points to 25,520.66. The S&P 500 index was up 13.96 points to 2,761.26 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 41.62 points to 7,379.01.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.72 cents US, down from an average price of 78.94 cents US on Friday.
The April crude contract was down two cents to US$63.53 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.68 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$3.20 to US$1,333.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was down one cent to US$3.22 a pound.
