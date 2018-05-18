Toronto stocks move lower, while U.S. stock markets mixed; Loonie moves down
The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown on June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 12:27AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 18, 2018 2:37PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by weakness in the financial and industrials sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.45 points to 16,114.10, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 18.33 points to 24,732.31. The S&P 500 index was down 4.93 points to 2,715.20 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 17.53 points to 7,364.94.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.70 cents US, down from an average value of 78.12 cents US on Thursday.
The July crude contract was down 27 cents to US$71.30 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.86 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$2.20 to US$1,291.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down one cent to US$3.08 a pound.
