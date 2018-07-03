Toronto stocks lower at late morning, while U.S. stocks edge higher
Investors walk in front of trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Annabelle Liang, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 12:54AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 3, 2018 11:42AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index traded lower at late morning as the industrial sector led the way down, while U.S. stock markets edged higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.06 points to 16,249.67, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.71 points to 24,334.89. The S&P 500 index was up 2.51 points to 2,729.22 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 6.38 points to 7,561.31.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.93 cents US, down from an average value of 75.94 cents US on Friday.
The August crude contract was down 76 cents to US$73.18 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up one cent to US$2.87 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up $14.50 to US$1,256.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was down one cent to US$2.93 a pound.