Toronto stocks lower as energy sector falls, U.S. markets in the red
A woman stands with a parasol in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, May 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 12:21AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 24, 2018 11:40AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy sector, while U.S. markets also moved lower after U.S. President Donald Trump said he is cancelling a planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.99 points to 16,087.81, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 251.39 points to 24,635.42. The S&P 500 index was down 23.21 points to 2,710.08 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 61.72 points to 7,364.24.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.54 cents US, down from an average value of 77.66 cents US on Wednesday.
The July crude contract was down 76 cents to US$71.08 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up one cent to US$2.97 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$15.20 to US$1,304.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents to US$3.09 a pound.
