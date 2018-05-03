Toronto stocks lower as energy and financial sectors fall, U.S. markets down
TMX Group tickers zoom across banners in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 12:38AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 3, 2018 11:36AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the influential energy and financial sectors, while the Dow Jones industrial average posted a triple-digit decline.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 76.05 points to 15,551.88, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 319.68 points to 23,605.30. The S&P 500 index was down 34.84 points to 2,600.83 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 96.64 points to 7,004.26.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.53 cents US, down from an average value of 77.81 cents US on Wednesday.
The June crude contract was down 41 cents to US$67.52 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down five cents to US$2.71 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$8.30 to US$1,313.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up one cent to US$3.08 a pound.
