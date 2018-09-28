

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index sustained its largest loss in more than a month after higher spending in Italy reverberated through North American and European markets.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 131.48 points to 16,073.14.

U.S. markets were essentially flat. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 18.38 points to 26,458.31. The S&P 500 index was down 0.02 to 2,913.98, while the Nasdaq composite was up 4.38 points to 8,046.35.

The Canadian dollar traded higher at 77.25 US compared with an average of 76.66 cents US on Thursday after the Canadian economy grew faster than expected in July, boosting the expectations that the Bank of Canada would raise its key interest rate next month.

The November crude contract was up US$1.13 at US$73.25 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 4.8 cents at US$3.01 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.80 at US$1,196.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 2.2 cents at US$2.80 a pound.