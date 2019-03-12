Toronto stocks little changed, loonie up; U.S. stock markets mixed
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 1:45AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 12, 2019 11:40AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was little changed in late-morning trading as losses in the financial and industrial sectors were offset by gains in materials and energy stocks.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.55 points at 16,102.69.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 92.96 points at 25,557.92. The S&P 500 index was up 8.13 points at 2,791.43, while the Nasdaq composite was up 23.56 points at 7,581.62.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.71 cents US compared with an average of 74.55 cents US on Monday.
The April crude contract was up 62 cents at US$57.41 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 0.4 of a cent at US$2.77 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$6 at US$1,297.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 4.25 cents at US$2.94 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Google paid former exec US$35 million after harassment claim
- Toronto stocks little changed, loonie up; U.S. stock markets mixed
- B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts: regulator
- More Boeings grounded amid global probe into Ethiopia crash
- Creditor protection given to cigarette maker suspends order to pay billions to victims