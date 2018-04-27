

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index crept higher in late-morning trading, helped by gains in consumer stocks, while U.S. stocks markets stepped lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.87 points to 15,657.46, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.71 points to 24,263.63. The S&P 500 index was down 1.34 points to 2,665.60 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 11.22 points to 7,107.46.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.74 cents US, down from an average value of 77.75 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude contract was down 30 cents to US$67.89 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down six cents to US$2.78 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$5.20 to US$1,323.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down seven cents to US$3.07 a pound.