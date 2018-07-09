Toronto stocks higher, while U.S. markets also gain ground; Loonie higher
The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown on June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 12:12PM EDT
TORONTO - The industrials sector helped lift Canada's main stock index at late-morning, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher as technology companies and banks rose.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.90 points to 16,420.68, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 270.66 points to 24,727.14. The S&P 500 index was up 19.02 to 2,778.84 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 34.32 points to 7,722.71.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.38 cents US, up from an average value of 76.31 cents US on Friday.
The August crude contract was down 21 cents to US$73.59 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down three cents to US$2.83 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up $6.90 to US$1,262.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up three cents to US$2.85 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Toronto stocks higher, while U.S. markets also gain ground; Loonie higher
- Suncor says Syncrude to ramp up to full production in early to mid-September
- 28 per cent of Canadians fear bankruptcy ahead of Bank of Canada decision
- Chinese exporters scramble to cope with U.S. tariffs
- Starbucks, citing ocean threat, is ditching plastic straws