Toronto stocks higher while loonie moves lower; U.S. stocks mixed
The Canadian dollar appears in this undated file photo. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 1:51AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 14, 2018 11:19AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was higher in late-morning trading, boosted by strength in the technology, material and industrial sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.74 points to 16,297.56, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.74 points to 25,169.46. The S&P 500 index was up 1.41 points to 2,777.04 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 32.52 points to 7,728.22.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.69 cents US, down from an average value of 76.99 cents US on Wednesday.
The July crude contract was down 19 cents to US$66.45 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down two cents to US$2.95 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$8.50 cents to US$1309.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents to US$3.22 a pound.
