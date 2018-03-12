Toronto stocks higher in late-morning trading, U.S. markets mixed
Published Monday, March 12, 2018
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading as the loonie moved up against the U.S. dollar.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.96 points to 15,592.77, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 61.88 points to 25,273.86. The S&P 500 index was down 2.96 points to 2,783.61 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 23.98 points to 7,584.79.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.01 cents US, up from an average price of 77.88 cents US on Friday.
The April crude contract was down 79 cents to US$61.25 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.79 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down $5.50 to US$1,318.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was down one cent to US$3.13 a pound.
