Toronto stocks higher as energy sector gains ground amid higher oil prices
North American markets fell hard as Canada's main stock index again posted its worst day in more than three years. (File)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 25, 2018 11:28PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 26, 2018 11:33AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was higher in late-morning trading as the energy sector headed up amid rising oil prices, while U.S. stocks also gained ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 67.97 points at 15,078.70.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 343.58 points at 24,629.53. The S&P 500 index was up 33.55 points at 2,666.11, while the Nasdaq composite was up 112.24 points at 7,051.22.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.57 cents US compared with an average of 75.60 cents US on Friday.
The January crude contract was up US$1.40 at US$51.82 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 18.2 cents at US$4.17 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down 20 cents at US$1,223.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.15 of a cent at US$2.77 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Workers walk out as GM confirms plan to shutter Oshawa plant
- Macron's government stands tough against violent protesters
- Air Canada signs definitive deal to buy Aeroplan program for $450 million
- Liberals go cold on talk about right to housing law, housing groups say
- Senators to resume debate on postal legislation after taking a day to reflect